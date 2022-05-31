Daniil Medvedev knocked out of French Open by Marin Cilic

World number two Daniil Medvedev was knocked out of the French Open by Marin Cilic in the last 16 on Monday in straight sets.

Former US Open champion Cilic eased to a 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 win in just 1hr 45 min on Court Philippe Chatrier.

Medvedev followed fourth-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas out of the tournament after the 2021 runner-up was defeated by Danish teenager Holger Rune earlier in the day.

Cilic, ranked 23, will face Russia's Andrey Rublev in his third career Roland Garros quarter-final.