Daniil Medvedev retains top spot in ATP rankings; Nick Kyrgios climbs to 37

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Aug 08 2022, 19:40 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 19:40 ist
Daniil Medvedev, who won his first tournament of the year at the weekend, retained his position at the top of the ATP rankings published on Monday while Nick Kyrgios climbed to his highest rank in two and half years.

Medvedev, who is over 1,000 points clear of the injured Alexander Zverev, won his first title since claiming the US Open almost a year ago, when he roared past defending champion Cameron Norrie in the final of the hardcourt tournament in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Also Read | Nadal withdraws from Montreal because of abdominal injury

Medvedev snapped a five-match losing streak in finals -- a stretch that included his agonising five-set loss to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open final in February.

He also came up short this year in 's-Hertogenbosch and Halle. He did not get a chance at Wimbledon, where Russian and Belarussian players were banned because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

In spite of losing his title Norrie still moved up a place to 11 with the Pole Hubert Hurkacz nudging up to 10.

The man on the slide, down two places, is Jannik Sinner, who chose to skip the event in Washington, losing the points he gained last year when he won it.

Also Read | Djokovic says 'preparing' to play US Open despite vaccination ban

Sinner's absence left the door open for Australian Nick Kyrgios who followed his journey to the Wimbledon final with his first title in three years.

The Australian climbs 26 places to 37th, his best ranking since February 2020.

ATP top 20:

1. Daniil Medvedev 7,875 pts

2. Alexander Zverev (GER) 6,760

3. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 5,620

4. Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) 5,035

5. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 5,000

6. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 4,770

7. Casper Ruud (NOR) 4,685

8. Andrey Rublev 3,710

9. Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) 3,490

10. Hubert Hurkacz (POL) 3,015 (+1)

11. Cameron Norrie (GBR) 2,985 (+1)

12. Jannik Sinner (ITA) 2,895 (-2)

13. Taylor Fritz (USA) 2,860

14. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,430

15. Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 2,245

16. Marin Cilic (CRO) 2,085

17. Reilly Opelka (USA) 2,010

18. Roberto Bautista-Agut (ESP) 1,850

19. Grigor Dimitrov (BUL) 1,775

20. Gael Monfils (FRA) 1,615

Daniil Medvedev
Alexander Zverev
Nick Kyrgios
ATP
ATP Rankings
Tennis
Sports News

