Davis Cup 2024: 'Head of State' security for Indian team in Islamabad

"Islamabad is one of the safest cities in Asia. And since general elections are approaching, security is already tight. Then there is air surveillance, there are around 10,000 cameras deployed in the city. There will be no compromise on safety and security of the Indian players," he said.

The teams of Pakistan Sports Board (PSB), Islamabad Police, traffic police, and others are on the job.

"It's an honour not just for the PTF but also for Pakistan to host the Indian team. We believe in sports diplomacy," Rehman said.

Aqeel Khan, one of the finest tennis players from Pakistan, said that his friends in the rival camp should explore the city, if they are comfortable.

"If they can't move out and see the city, visit the restaurants. In would like to take them for dinner. They have asked for foolproof security and that's why the arrangements. It's up to the Indian players now," he said.

While the Indian team is largely relaxed, it was clear that the players would stay alert.

"It is first time here. Yes, there are a few things that play on your mind. We have just heard things about Pakistan, so an image is created. It is too early to say anything about how it is being in Pakistan. Give us two days," said one player.

Keen to play to their strength, Pakistan chose the grass surface but the hosts won't be able to exploit the home conditions to the optimum level since a maximum of only 500 fans will be allowed to watch the action.

The players get a different kind of energy when the home fans cheer for them and egg them on but having only 500 fans for such a tie would not create that environment.

"It's tough. Apparently ITF, unfortunately, does not allow us to host too many guests or supporters for security reasons. This is something we have to apply. We are still pushing to, may be, have some stands on this side of the court as well. In a day or two we will finalise," said Aisam-ul-haq Quershi.