Davis Cup: Ramkumar-Balaji pair, Siddharth lose; India suffer sixth defeat against Sweden

After losing both the singles on Saturday, India needed to win the third rubber to stay alive in the tie but Ramkumar and Balaji went down 3-6 4-6 against Andre Goransson and Filip Bergevi in one hour and 19 minutes to concede an unassailable 0-3 lead.