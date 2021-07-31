Djokovic sustains shoulder injury, out of Olympics mixed doubles: Federation

World number one Novak Djokovic pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics mixed doubles bronze medal match with a shoulder injury on Saturday, just a month before the US Open, officials said.
The withdrawal came after the 20-time major champion lost his cool on his way to a surprise defeat against Pablo Carreno Busta in the Olympics singles bronze-medal match.
