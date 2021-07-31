Djokovic sustains shoulder injury, says federation

Djokovic sustains shoulder injury, out of Olympics mixed doubles: Federation

AFP
AFP, Tokyo,
  • Jul 31 2021, 16:06 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2021, 16:06 ist
Serbian tennis ace Novak Djokovic. Credit: Reuters Photo

World number one Novak Djokovic pulled out of the Tokyo Olympics mixed doubles bronze medal match with a shoulder injury on Saturday, just a month before the US Open, officials said.

The withdrawal came after the 20-time major champion lost his cool on his way to a surprise defeat against Pablo Carreno Busta in the Olympics singles bronze-medal match.

 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Novak Djokovic
Tokyo 2020
Olympics
Tennis
Sports News

What's Brewing

Tokyo 2020 medals are made of your old phones!

Tokyo 2020 medals are made of your old phones!

Kitchen robot - A new future for fast food?

Kitchen robot - A new future for fast food?

Five timeless songs that make Mohammed Rafi a legend

Five timeless songs that make Mohammed Rafi a legend

Meet Agnes Keleti, the oldest surviving Olympian

Meet Agnes Keleti, the oldest surviving Olympian

Boxer Panghal ousted from Olympics, loses to Martinez

Boxer Panghal ousted from Olympics, loses to Martinez

5 iconic films to watch this Friendship Day

5 iconic films to watch this Friendship Day

DH Toon | Opposition unites over Pegasus issue

DH Toon | Opposition unites over Pegasus issue

Pune woman DCP's 'free biryani' order lands her in soup

Pune woman DCP's 'free biryani' order lands her in soup

China flooding brought fear, washed away livelihoods

China flooding brought fear, washed away livelihoods

 