Djokovic sweeps into last 16 of French Open

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Jun 05 2021, 19:50 ist
  • updated: Jun 05 2021, 19:50 ist
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning her third round match against Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis. Credit: Reuters Photo

Novak Djokovic cruised into the French Open last 16 for the 12th consecutive year with a 6-1, 6-4, 6-1 victory over Lithuania's 93rd-ranked Ricardas Berankis on Saturday.

The world number one will take on Italian 19-year-old Lorenzo Musetti for a place in the quarter-finals. Djokovic is bidding to be the first man in more than half a century to win all four majors on multiple occasions.

