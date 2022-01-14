Djokovic's lawyers seek to block Australian deportation

Djokovic's lawyers seek to block his removal from Australia

The Immigration Minister earlier in the day cancelled his visa on the grounds of public interest

Reuters
Reuters, Melbourne,
  • Jan 14 2022, 16:18 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2022, 16:33 ist
Novak Djokovic. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

Novak Djokovic's lawyers on Friday asked an Australian court for an injunction to block the government from deporting the tennis star, following the Immigration Minister's decision earlier in the day to cancel his visa on the grounds of public interest.

Also Read | 'Rules are rules' say Australians after Djokovic visa cancellation

The lawyers spoke at a late night hearing at the Federal Circuit and Family Court of Australia before Judge Anthony Kelly, the same judge who on Monday quashed an earlier cancellation of Djokovic's visa. 

Novak Djokovic
Australia
immigration
Visa
Sports News
Tennis

