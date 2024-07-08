Emma Navarro turfs out Gauff from Wimbledon following all-American duel

Fearless Tennis

The early exchanges between the two Americans under a closed Centre Court roof gave little indication of the drama that would follow.

Gauff appeared to be heading for another regulation win when she broke for a 3-1 lead in the first set.

But playing an opponent who kept believing and kept producing a fearless brand of tennis, it seemed like Gauff had lost control of her racket as the winners dried up and errors piled up.

Navarro broke back in the very next game after Gauff drilled a backhand long to end a 13-shot rally and once the world number two missed two break points in the next game, there was no stopping Navarro.

A breathtaking forehand into the corner handed Navarro the first set and after breaking for a 3-1 lead in the second, thanks to yet another Gauff double fault followed by a forehand error - there seemed no way back for the second seed.

Desperately searching for an escape route, an anguished Gauff kept ranting at her box. Rather than getting distracted by the noise and commotion going on across the net, Navarro knew she had got under her rival's skin.

As Navarro edged towards securing a quarter-final spot in a major for the first time, it was her father Ben, a billionaire tycoon, who struggled to contain his jitters and kept burying his face in his arms.

His daughter, however, never lost sight of the finishing line and after failing to convert her first two match points, she finally ended Gauff's ordeal on her third when her opponent dumped a forehand into the net.

"I don't normally give the other side of the court too much energy. I keep it on my side of the court. Seeing her kind of frustrated and looking at her box, putting her arms up in the air, it's definitely a little bit of a confidence boost," said Navarro, who had also dispatched four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka in the second round.

"Knowing that your game plan is doing what you wanted it to do. It maybe gave me a little bit of momentum and just some energy that I needed."

She will next face Italian Jasmine Paolini, who is the highest seed left in the bottom half of the draw at seven.