Emotional Sabalenka exits Miami Open in fit of rage

Miami: Aryna Sabalenka, back on court for the second time in as many days following the apparent suicide of former boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov, had a difficult and emotional week come to an end on Saturday with a 6-4 1-6 6-1 loss to Anhelina Kalinina.

After a gutsy second round win on Friday over good friend Paula Badosa the world number two appeared to have little left in the tank physically, mentally or emotionally for a late night Stadium court battle with Ukrainian Kalinina.

When her return wide gave Kalinina the match the 25-year-old Belarusian bowed her head, took a few steps then flew into a rage, venting her frustration by smashing her racquet to pieces at centre court.

With racquet destroyed, she then turned and walked off court without shaking the Ukrainian's hand.

"It's always tough to play on big stages against these top players," said Kalinina. "Today was really tough with nerves but I managed in the tough moments to deal with it.

"So I'm a little bit proud of myself today."