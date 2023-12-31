Fit-again Rafael Nadal leaves door open to continuing career beyond 2024

Brisbane, Australia: Rafael Nadal refused to rule out playing beyond the 2024 season as he prepares to return from a hip injury that sidelined him for nearly a year, but the Spaniard admitted on Sunday there was also a ’high percentage’ chance he may not return next summer.

"The problem about saying it's going to be my last season is that I can't predict what's going on 100% in the future. That's the thing," Nadal said ahead of a doubles match on Sunday with partner Marc Lopez. "That's why I say probably." The Brisbane tournament is a tune-up for the Jan. 14-28 Australian Open during the height of the country's summer.

Nadal plays Austria's Dominic Thiem in his Brisbane singles opener on Tuesday - a blockbuster rematch of their 2018 and 2019 French Open title clashes, both of which the 37-year-old Spaniard won.

"It's obvious it's a high percentage that it's going to be my last time playing in Australia. But if I'm here next year, don't tell me, 'you said it's going to be your last season' because I didn't say it," said Nadal, a two-time winner of the Australian Open men's singles title.