French Open: Nishikori battles past Evans in five sets

Japan's Kei Nishikori surrendered two sets 6-1 but still managed to battle past Britain's Dan Evans on Sunday and into the second round of the French Open.

The 30-year-old, playing only his fifth match of the season after recovering from elbow surgery sidelined him early in the year and then a positive COVID-19 test ruled him out of the U.S. Open, won 1-6 6-1 7-6(3) 1-6 6-4.

"I kind of knew what was the problem in the first set," Nishikori told reporters. "I think I was rushing too much.

"I was a little more patient from the second set. Things started working well for me. It was raining heavily. It was not the usual situation but from the second set, I start playing better. But there were many ups and downs."

Evans, the 32nd seed, looked on course for his first-ever French Open win as he romped through the opening set but Nishikori polished off the second set in equally quick time.

Nishikori led 5-2 in the third set only to be dragged into a tiebreaker, which he won, but again lapsed as Evans hit back to take the match into a deciding set.

A topsy-turvy match saw three-times French Open quarter-finalist Nishikori seize control to lead 3-0 but again Evans reeled off the next three games and had a breakpoint in the seventh that he could not convert.

That proved crucial as Nishikori produced a couple of stunning points to break the Evans serve at 4-5 and seal the victory, only his second of the year.

The world number 35, who has now won 24 of his 30 five-set matches in Grand Slam tournaments, will take on Italy's Stefano Travaglia in the second round.