Here's how the sports community reacted to Novak Djokovic's historic French Open victory

Djokovic became the first man in the Open era, and only the third in history, to win all four Grand Slams twice

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 14 2021, 14:54 ist
  • updated: Jun 14 2021, 14:54 ist
The sports community has showered the Serbian tennis player with love and adulation after his win. Credit: AFP Photo

Excited about Novak Djokovic’s historic win in the French Open, the sports community across the world is flooding Twitter with adulation and love.

Djokovic became the first man in the 'Open Era', and only the third in history, to win all four Grand Slams twice. He defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas, who was playing his first Slam, in a nail-biting French Open final on Sunday. The World No 1 won 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in four hours and 11 minutes.

Spectators were spellbound with his achievement. While some senior players like Billie Jean King and Rod Laver congratulated Novak on his win, Indian tennis players like Somdev Devvarman and Mahesh Bhupathi also joined the club.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The 34-year-old became the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to claim all four Slams on multiple occasions. Before Rod, Don Budge got it in 1937.

With this historic win, Djokovic has captured his 19th Grand Slam title. "Everything is possible", he said after his win, aiming on the Golden Grand Slam of all four majors with the Olympic title.

