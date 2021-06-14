Here's how the sports community reacted to Novak Djokovic's historic French Open victory

Excited about Novak Djokovic’s historic win in the French Open, the sports community across the world is flooding Twitter with adulation and love.

Djokovic became the first man in the 'Open Era', and only the third in history, to win all four Grand Slams twice. He defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas, who was playing his first Slam, in a nail-biting French Open final on Sunday. The World No 1 won 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in four hours and 11 minutes.

Spectators were spellbound with his achievement. While some senior players like Billie Jean King and Rod Laver congratulated Novak on his win, Indian tennis players like Somdev Devvarman and Mahesh Bhupathi also joined the club.

🇦🇺🏆➡️🏆🇫🇷 First man in the Open Era to win the Australian Open-Roland Garros double TWICE. Calendar-year Grand Slam next for @djokernole? pic.twitter.com/nC1DeHWsyi — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) June 13, 2021

What a thriller! Congratulations to @DjokerNole on winning the @rolandgarros Men’s Singles title. 🏆 Cheers to Tsitsipas on an incredible fight. #RolandGarros https://t.co/dn0sjOWezH — Billie Jean King (@BillieJeanKing) June 13, 2021

Two career Grand Slams @DjokerNole and 19 all up- congratulations on a memorable week in Paris and all the best for the grass. 🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) June 13, 2021

Physically and mentally dominant. Hardest player in history to attack through the court. No holes in his game. No holes physically. Can’t break his mental belief …… Well deserved @DjokerNole — andyroddick (@andyroddick) June 13, 2021

The scary thing about Novak when compared to the other two Novak still appears to be very much in his prime — Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) June 13, 2021

There is no one mentally tougher than @DjokerNole in Sport period!! Astounding effort both mentally and physically 👏👏👏 #RolandGarros #19 — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) June 13, 2021

Running out of words to describe @DjokerNole what a fighter what a victory 💪🏼 Congratulations on 19 🏆#frenchopenfinal — Pankaj Advani (@PankajAdvani247) June 13, 2021

The 34-year-old became the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to claim all four Slams on multiple occasions. Before Rod, Don Budge got it in 1937.

With this historic win, Djokovic has captured his 19th Grand Slam title. "Everything is possible", he said after his win, aiming on the Golden Grand Slam of all four majors with the Olympic title.