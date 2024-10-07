Home
India drawn against Togo in Davis Cup World Group I Play-offs next year; AITA says it's home tie

The draw, which includes both World Group I and II play-offs, will see 52 nations compete in 26 home-and-away ties around the globe from either January 31-February 1 or February 1-2.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 15:40 IST

