India drawn against Togo in Davis Cup World Group I Play-offs next year; AITA says it's home tie

<p>London: India will play against Togo in the Davis Cup World Group I Play-offs to be held between January 31 and February 2 next year, according to the draw conducted by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) on Monday.</p>.<p>The draw, which includes both World Group I and II play-offs, will see 52 nations compete in 26 home-and-away ties around the globe from either January 31-February 1 or February 1-2.</p>.<p>World Group I play-offs will feature 26 countries while another 26 will compete in World Group II play-offs.</p>.<p>India will feature in the World Group I Play-offs with the dates to be determined by the host nation.</p>.<p>An official of the All India Tennis Association (AITA) told PTI that its team will play at home.</p>.<p>"It will be a home tie for our team," the official said.</p>.<p>India had beaten Pakistan 4-0 in the 2024 play-offs in February in Islamabad to qualify for the World Group I. However, the Indian team lost to Sweden in Stockholm in September to drop down to Group I play-offs again for the 2025 edition.</p>.Sumit Nagal to compete in World Tennis League.<p>According to the official Davis Cup website, the choice of ground for the tie between India and Togo will be decided by lot at a later stage.</p>.<p>Under the competition format, if the nations competing against each other have never previously met, last time met before 1970, or if they last faced each other at a neutral venue, then the choice of ground is decided by lot.</p>.<p>India is yet to win the Davis Cup, having finished runner-up three times -- 1966, 1974 and 1987.</p>.<p>The revised Davis Cup structure for the 2025 season has required some nations to play at a higher level than would have been the case in the previous format.</p>.<p>Two nations which lost World Group II ties in September -- and would have competed in the 2025 World Group II play-offs -- will compete in the World Group I play-offs, the ITF said.</p>.<p>Four nations which did not win promotion from regional Group III events -- and would not have played again until the 2025 Group III events -- will now contest the World Group II pay-offs next year.</p>.<p>Winning nations from the 2025 World Group I play-offs will compete in World Group I ties in September alongside the losing nations from the 2025 Qualifiers first round.</p>.<p>Losing nations from the 2025 World Group I play-offs and winning nations from the World Group II play-offs will compete in World Group II ties in September, the ITF added. </p>