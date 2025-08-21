<p>New York: Italians Sara Errani and Andrea Vavassori retained their mixed doubles title at the U.S. Open on Wednesday, overcoming Iga Swiatek and Casper Ruud 6-3 5-7 10-6 in the competition's reimagined format that drew some of the top singles players.</p><p><br>The defending champions, who needed a wild card entry into the competition that prioritised singles rankings, relied on their veteran experience to outfox the Polish-Norwegian duo.</p><p><br>The packed house at Arthur Ashe Stadium cheered wildly when Vavassori clinched it with a lethal forehand and hoisted Errani into the air in celebration, as the pair walked away with a $1 million prize.</p>.Vasisht, Rawat in U-16 tennis tourney title clash.<p><br>Swiatek and Ruud had never played together before this year and at first appeared completely outmatched as the Italians went up 3-0 in the first set.</p><p><br>Six-times Grand Slam singles champion Swiatek broke back with a superbly placed volley in the seventh game but that momentum evaporated as her double fault helped the defending champions to another break in the eighth.</p>.<p>Vavassori then closed the first set with an unreturnable serve.</p><p><br>The Italians went up a break in the second set in the seventh game but Ruud and Swiatek broke back in the 10th and levelled the match when the Pole struck a backhand winner in the 12th.</p><p><br>Errani and Vavassori went up 4-0 in the tiebreak and were helped to the finish line after a double fault from Swiatek.</p><p><br>Organisers have tested a novel format for the competition this year, hosting it during the week before the main singles draw with eight entries based on combined singles rankings of players and eight wild cards.</p>