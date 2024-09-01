Last US Open champion standing Daniil Medvedev moves past Cobolli

New York: Fifth seed Daniil Medvedev breezed past Italian Flavio Cobolli 6-3 6-4 6-3 and into the fourth round on a muggy Saturday night at the US Open as the 2021 champion stepped up his bid to capture a second Grand Slam title.

The Russian, who is the only former New York champion left in the men's draw following the stunning exits of Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz in the first week, was pleased to avoid the US Open trapdoor.

"I said before the match that for me the upsets don't really matter. The only thing (is when) the conditions are a bit tricky the favourites maybe have less margin than the other guys. Just have to be more cautious," said Medvedev.

"If I play good tennis I can win the whole thing. If I don't play good I can lose against anyone."

Medvedev told reporters later that he did not expect to be in the position he was in heading to the fourth round.

"It's a fun feeling from one side but from the other side it's a new tournament," Medvedev added.

"I need to play my best to try to win it again."