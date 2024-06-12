Nadal, Alcaraz to play Olympic doubles, Badosa to skip Game

Nadal's participation was up in the air with the 14-times French Open champion still not at his best following injuries but national team coach David Ferrer said the 38-year-old would team up with 21-year-old Alcaraz.

"One pair, which I think everyone knows and was hoping for is Carlos Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal and the second pair is yet to be decided, it hasn't been 100% confirmed yet," Ferrer told reporters.

"We'll wait a bit before announcing that. But Rafa and Carlos will be playing together in Paris.

"We have a great team and we are going to play at Roland Garros, the court that Nadal and Alcaraz know so well. We hope to bring joy to Spanish sport."