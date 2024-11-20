Home
Nadal beaten in Davis Cup farewell by Netherlands' Van de Zandschulp

Victory for world number 80 Van de Zandschulp gave the Netherlands a 1-0 lead in their quarter-final tie as he proved the party-pooper in the southern Spanish city of Malaga.
Reuters
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 19:18 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 19:18 IST
Sports NewsTennisRafael Nadal

