Nadal to battle Djokovic one last time at Saudi exhibition

Nadal lost 6-3 6-3 to Carlos Alcaraz in the semi-finals on Thursday to set up a third-place match against the Serb, who was beaten 6-2 6-7(0) 6-4 by Jannik Sinner.
Reuters
Last Updated : 18 October 2024, 03:51 IST

Published 18 October 2024, 03:51 IST
