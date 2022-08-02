Naomi Osaka delighted to have her father back as coach

Naomi Osaka delighted to have her father Leonard Francois back in coaching role

Osaka had been coached by Belgium's Wim Fissette for the last three years

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Aug 02 2022, 15:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2022, 15:24 ist
Naomi Osaka and her father Leonard Francois pose for photographs in Melbourne, July 27, 2019. Credit: AFP File Photo

Naomi Osaka said she is excited to have her father back as coach after splitting with Wim Fissette as the four-times Grand Slam champion returns from an Achilles injury that ruled her out of the grasscourt season.

The Silicon Valley Classic, where Osaka will play Zheng Qinwen in the first round, is her first event after ending a three-year partnership with Belgian Fissette, who guided her to wins in the 2020 US Open and the Australian Open the following season.

Osaka, 24, said they parted on good terms and all she needed was some fresh energy.

Also Read | Djokovic says 'preparing' to play US Open despite vaccination ban

"It was really good times with Wim and he's a really amazing coach," she told reporters. "He's a very ambitious guy. I was getting injured and I'm sure he would have wanted to go to Wimbledon.

"So it was two different mindsets, I would say. But he's a really cool guy still."

Osaka's father, Leonard Francois, previously served as her primary coach until the 2018 season.

Also Read | Carlos Alcaraz becomes youngest ATP top 5 player since Rafael Nadal

"I wanted to bring my dad back because he always makes me think outside the box," added the former world number one.

"Whenever I think something is really bad he always makes me realise that things are much more positive than they seem. When I get stressed out he starts dancing or something to make me feel better."

Injuries and poor form have seen Osaka slip to 41 in the world rankings, with the 2021 triumph at Melbourne Park her last title on Tour.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Naomi Osaka
Tennis
Sports News

What's Brewing

How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri

How the CIA spotted and killed Al-Qaeda leader Zawahiri

Baby boom: Endangered wildlife revival in Cambodia

Baby boom: Endangered wildlife revival in Cambodia

Agniveers and Bhusainiks

Agniveers and Bhusainiks

DH Toon | Modi to be BJP's PM candidate in 2024

DH Toon | Modi to be BJP's PM candidate in 2024

Dhwaja satyagraha: A throwback to 1938

Dhwaja satyagraha: A throwback to 1938

Indian-origin scientist proposes new 'origin of life'

Indian-origin scientist proposes new 'origin of life'

Beyonce to cut lyrics after disabled community outcry

Beyonce to cut lyrics after disabled community outcry

Explained | Earth's shortest rotation and its impact

Explained | Earth's shortest rotation and its impact

 