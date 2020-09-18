Naomi Osaka pulls out of French Open

Naomi Osaka, fresh off her win at the US Open tennis tournament last week, announced Thursday night that she would not compete in the French Open this month because of a sore hamstring.

“My hamstring is still sore so I won’t have enough time to prepare for the clay — these 2 tournaments came too close to each other for me this time,” Osaka, 22, wrote in a message posted on Twitter, where she has more than 780,000 followers. “I wish the organizers and players all the best.”

Osaka, who rose to No. 3 in the rankings this week, had previously said she was not certain whether she would compete in the French Open, which is scheduled to begin Sept. 27.

The US Open victory was Osaka’s third Grand Slam title. During the competition, she focused attention on systemic racism, wearing seven black face masks with white letters, spelling the names of Black people who had been killed by the police or by civilians.