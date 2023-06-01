No drama as Djokovic sails into French Open third round

No drama as Djokovic sails into French Open 3rd round

Djokovic raced into a 3-0 lead before his opponent found his rhythm to set up three break points at 4-2

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 01 2023, 06:14 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2023, 06:14 ist
Serbia's Novak Djokovic celebrates after winning against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics at the end of their men's singles match on day four of the Roland-Garros Open tennis tournament at the Court Philippe-Chatrier in Paris on May 31, 2023. Credit: AFP Photo

Novak Djokovic briefly struggled before bulldozing past Hungarian journeyman Marton Fucsovics 7-6(2) 6-0 6-3 on Wednesday to reach the French Open third round.

The world number three, who sparked controversy by writing "Kosovo is the heart of Serbia" on a camera lens earlier this week, survived a high-octane end to the first set to advance to a clash with Spanish 29th seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

"Thank you everyone for your support and presence. I hope you had fun tonight especially in the first set - me, a bit less," Djokovic said on court.

Also Read | Kosovo seeks disciplinary proceedings against Djokovic
 

Under the lights of Philippe Chatrier court, Djokovic, bidding for a record-breaking 23rd men's singles Grand Slam title and a third Musketeers Cup, came out with all guns blazing against the world number 83 Fucsovics.

Djokovic raced into a 3-0 lead before his opponent found his rhythm to set up three break points at 4-2.

Djokovic saved them but Fucsovics battled back to level for 5-5.

The Serbian yelled at his box on his way to the bench after holding for 6-5 before breezing through the tiebreak.

Djokovic broke his opponent's serve in the opening game of the second set and he did not look back, cruising to victory despite being broken twice more.

He went on to sign the camera lens, avoiding another political message.

Djokovic is no stranger to political distractions at a Grand Slam after he defended his father at the Australian Open in January, when a video emerged showing him posing with fans holding Russian flags amid the war in Ukraine.

"Drama-free Grand Slam, I don't think it can happen for me. I guess that drives me, as well," he told a press conference.

Sports News
French Open
Novak Djokovic
Tennis

