No Roger Federer Street in Basel, at least for now

No Roger Federer Street in Basel, at least for now

'The policy in Basel is that only deceased individuals have a square or a street named after them,' city officials said

Reuters
Reuters, Zurich,
  • Oct 26 2022, 18:13 ist
  • updated: Oct 26 2022, 18:37 ist
Federer retired from tennis last month. Credit: AFP File Photo

Swiss tennis great Roger Federer's hometown won't be naming a street after him - at least for now.

Officials and politicians in Basel have begun discussions on how to honour the 20-time grand slam singles champion, who retired from the ATP tour last month.

But city surveyor Paul Haffner ruled out prospects of Federer getting his own street, an accolade already bestowed on him by some Swiss and German cities.

"The policy in Basel is that only deceased individuals have a square or a street named after them," Haffner told Swiss broadcaster SRF.

Arguably Basel's most famous ever resident and one of the world's best recognised sportsmen, Federer already has a tram in the city that bears his name and discussions are under way on dedicating a building to him.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Roger Federer
Basel
Switzerland
Tennis
Sports News
World news

What's Brewing

2 more Indian beaches among world's cleanest

2 more Indian beaches among world's cleanest

Why Putin didn't congratulate Sunak on becoming UK PM

Why Putin didn't congratulate Sunak on becoming UK PM

DH Radio | T20 WC: Favourites, or how far...

DH Radio | T20 WC: Favourites, or how far...

Crackers raise pollution levels in Bengaluru

Crackers raise pollution levels in Bengaluru

Jamkhandi to get India's first flex fuel station

Jamkhandi to get India's first flex fuel station

Animals thought to be 'mute' communicate vocally: Study

Animals thought to be 'mute' communicate vocally: Study

 