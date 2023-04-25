Ons Jabeur out of clay-court Madrid Open with injured calf

Defending champion Ons Jabeur pulled out of the Madrid Open because of an injured left calf, hampering her preparation for the French Open next month.
The No. 4-ranked Jabeur, a 28-year-old from Tunisia, stopped playing against No. 1 Iga Swiatek on Saturday while trailing 3-0 in the first set of their semifinal at the clay-court tournament in Stuttgart, Germany.
Jabeur posted what she called "an update on my situation" on her Twitter account Monday, saying that she had "many medical exams" that revealed a “small tear” in her calf.
“I will need more time to recover,” she said, adding: "I am sad to announce that I won't be able to compete" in Madrid.
Main draw action at the Madrid Open starts on Tuesday. Jabeur is the latest high-profile player to withdraw, joining 22-time Grand Slam champions Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal.
Jabeur was the runner-up at two Grand Slam tournaments in 2022: Wimbledon and the US Open.
She came into the French Open last year as one of the title favorites after success on red clay — including the title in Madrid — but lost in the first round at Roland Garros.
Play begins in Paris on May 28.
