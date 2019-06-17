Operation rekindles Murray's love of tennis

Andy Murray has said that surgery helped him rediscover his passion for tennis as he prepares to make his comeback at Queen's Club this week.

The 32-year-old will feature in the men's doubles alongside Spaniard Feliciano Lopez on Wednesday, five months after undergoing a hip resurfacing operation.

"There have been a number of times over the past 18 months where I did want to stop," he said.

"I didn't want to play anymore. I was getting no enjoyment out of tennis at all, whether that be training, practice, matches.

"I wasn't bothered about winning matches either because it wasn't fun. Now I like playing tennis, getting out on the court and hitting balls. I want to keep playing if I can because I enjoy it.”

Murray said at the Australian Open in January that he intended to retire after Wimbledon due to crippling pain that stopped him from doing everyday tasks like pulling on socks.

The three-time Grand Slam winner admitted that the progress he has made since then has been better than anticipated.

"I didn't expect to be in this position," said the former world number one.

"I didn't know how it would feel if I went and had the operation. But it has been brilliant, completely life-changing for me from where I was.

"I'm looking forward to getting back out there, but I don't know what to expect and I'm not putting any kind of expectations on myself. Just being out on the tennis court and being pain free is enough."