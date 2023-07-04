Pegula wins American battle to advance to second round

Pegula wins American battle to advance to second round

Davis struggled to find her range from the start and was broken in the first game.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 04 2023, 05:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 05:35 ist
Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 3, 2023 Jessica Pegula of the U.S. during her first round match against Lauren Davis of the U.S. Credit: Reuters Photo

American fourth seed Jessica Pegula moved into the second round of Wimbledon with a hard-fought 6-2 6-7(8) 6-3 win over compatriot Lauren Davis on Monday.

Davis struggled to find her range from the start and was broken in the first game. That set the tone for the next few games as she racked up the unforced errors and Pegula raced into a 4-0 lead in less than 15 minutes.

Davis finally found her forehand power to get on the scoreboard but Pegula's pinpoint backhand meant she never got close to breaking back. The Australian Open quarter-finalist wrapped up the first set comfortably.

Also Read | Nick Kyrgios pulls out of Wimbledon due to wrist injury

It was a different story in the second set, Davis making sure she held serve in the opening game with a couple of drop shots, forcing Pegula to go long, and held again to lead 2-1.

Both players struggled with a gusty wind at times, but Davis began spraying the ball across the court with power and precision. A close second set lasting over an hour went to a tiebreak, with Davis winning to level the match.

Neither player looked entirely comfortable on the Court Two lawn, each making more than 30 unforced errors in total. But Pegula got the crucial break in the decider to lead 5-3 when Davis hit a backhand into the net.

The world number four closed out the match with a high backhand volley to advance to the second round where she will face Spain's Cristina Bucsa.

"Definitely a tough match. I think Lauren is a good grasscourt player. Obviously, she's had great results here before, beating (Angelique) Kerber a few years ago," Pegula told a press conference.

"I hit kind of flat so it stays low for her, especially on the grass," she added. "It was very windy, so it was hard to really feel like you could get any momentum going because then you'd have the wind gusting."

Pegula was joined in the second round by compatriot Alycia Parks who enjoyed a 6-4 6-3 Wimbledon debut win over Germany's Anna-Lena Friedsam but there were defeats for Claire Liu, Peyton Stearns and Katie Volynets. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tennis
Wimbledon
Sports News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Psychedelics can treat psychiatric disorders: Study

Psychedelics can treat psychiatric disorders: Study

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

Was concerned about fitness at Lausanne: Neeraj Chopra

Was concerned about fitness at Lausanne: Neeraj Chopra

FIFA Women's WC 2023: Guide to each group

FIFA Women's WC 2023: Guide to each group

 