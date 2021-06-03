Roger Federer loses cool but eases past Marin Cilic into round three of French Open

Federer eases past Cilic into round 3 of French Open

Twice Federer has played big-serving Cilic in Grand Slam finals, winning both

Switzerland's Roger Federer returns the ball to Croatia's Marin Cilic during their men's singles second round tennis match on Day 5 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris. Credit: AFP Photo

Roger Federer lost his trademark cool but found some vintage tennis as he beat Marin Cilic 6-2 2-6 7-6(4) 6-2 to move into the third round of the French Open on Thursday.

The 39-year-old Swiss brushed Cilic aside in a one-sided first set but lost the second after a heated debate with the chair umpire over the time he was taking to towel down before Cilic served knocked him out of his stride.

Twice Federer has played big-serving Cilic in Grand Slam finals, winning both, and the duo's 11th career meeting produced some high-octane tennis in a pivotal third set.

Cilic looked dangerous when he battled back from a break down but Federer raised his game in the tiebreak to move ahead.

A Cilic double fault gifted eighth-seed Federer a break for 3-1 in the fourth set and there was no way back from there.

Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Federer, who had played only three matches in 17 months coming into Roland Garros, closed out the match in clinical fashion to set up a third-round against Germany's 59th-ranked Dominik Koepfer.

