Bopanna-Shapovalov pair ousted from US Open

Rohan Bopanna-Denis Shapovalov pair ousted from US Open

PTI
PTI, New York,
  • Sep 08 2020, 11:21 ist
  • updated: Sep 08 2020, 11:46 ist
Bopanna and Shapovalov lost their serve once in each set. Credit: PTI/AFP

The Indian challenge came to an end at the US Open with the quarterfinal loss of Rohan Bopanna and his Canadian partner Denis Shapovalov in the men's doubles event.

Bopanna and Shapovalov lost 5-7 5-7 to Dutch Jean-Julien Rojer and Romania's Horea Tecau in the last-eight match which lasted one hour and 26 minutes on Monday.

Bopanna and Shapovalov lost their serve once in each set and could not convert the only break chance that came their way in the second set.

It was Bopanna's best performance at a Slam since he made the quarterfinals at both the US Open and the French Open in 2018.

Divij Sharan and Sumit Nagal have already exited from the tournament following defeats in their respective events. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Rohan Bopanna
Denis Shapovalov
India
US Open
Divij Sharan
Sumit Nagal

What's Brewing

Mice retain muscle in space, boon for astronauts

Mice retain muscle in space, boon for astronauts

GDP data alarming, says former RBI Guv Raghuram Rajan

GDP data alarming, says former RBI Guv Raghuram Rajan

California sets record with 2 mn acres burned so far

California sets record with 2 mn acres burned so far

Covid-19: Helping children with pandemic grief

Covid-19: Helping children with pandemic grief

 