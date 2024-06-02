Stefanos Tsitsipas beats Matteo Arnaldi to reach French Open quarter-finals

Paris: Greek ninth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas lost the opening set but went on to defeat Italian Matteo Arnaldi 3-6 7-6(4) 6-2 6-2 in the fourth round of the French Open on Sunday.

Tsitsipas keeps alive his bid to win his first Grand Slam title, but the 2021 Roland Garros finalist was put to the test early on by Arnaldi who had ousted sixth seed Andrey Rublev in the previous round.

"It was one of the craziest comebacks I've had, the momentum seemed to be going his way the entire match," Tsitsipas said.

"It was very frustrating on my end, because I felt like I was trying my best, trying to make him move, nothing really seemed like it was working."

Arnaldi began strongly, despite needing to save three break points in the opening game. He made the decisive break to lead 3-1 and comfortably saw out the first set, as Tsitsipas was unable to handle the Italian's energy.

Tsitsipas looked in even more trouble in the second set when the Italian broke to lead 3-2, but Arnaldi then failed to take advantage when serving for the set at 5-4 up. Tsitsipas broke and came out on top in the tiebreak to level the match.

"I think experience was the reason I managed to come back today, even at 5-3 in the second set I felt like I can come back," Tsitsipas said.