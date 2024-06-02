Swiatek demolishes Potapova in 40 minutes to reach French Open quarter-finals

Paris: World number one Iga Swiatek moved into the quarter-finals of the French Open with a 6-0 6-0 demolition of Russia's Anastasia Potapova in 40 minutes on Sunday.

Potapova was playing in the second week of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career, but Swiatek took full control of the play and gave the Russian no time to breathe between a flurry of points.

Potapova attacked Swiatek's serve on the odd occasion to claim a couple of winners, but the Pole's near-perfect shots left the Russian with no answers as the top seed wrapped up the first set in 19 minutes.