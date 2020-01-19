Tennis: Gael Monfils injures hand playing computer game ahead of Aus Open

"I was playing a video game in my bedroom and I hit my right hand against the headboard (of the bed)," Monfils said

AFP, Melbourne ,
  • Jan 19 2020, 14:28pm ist
  • updated: Jan 19 2020, 14:49pm ist
Gael Monfils of France reacts during his match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during day 4 of the ATP Cup tennis tournament at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Australia. (AAP Photo)

Gael Monfils is nursing a swollen hand after he lashed out in frustration while playing a computer game -- but does not expect the bizarre injury to hamper his Australian Open.

The 10th seed from France, who faces Taiwan's Lu Yen-hsun in his Melbourne opener on Tuesday, suffered the injury in a fit of pique last month.

The 33-year-old played in the ATP Cup at the start of the year but told reporters on Sunday that his hand is still not quite right and he cannot volley as much as he would like..

"The real treatment would be rest, but since I can't, I have taken anti-inflammatory drugs and put ice on it.

"But it's getting better, it's pretty positive, even if some days after big sessions I have to take the next day off to recover."

 

