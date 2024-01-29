Tennis needs the next generation, says Grand Slam champion Sinner

Djokovic's incredible success into his mid-thirties has delayed the decline of the "Big Three" but with Federer now retired and Nadal looking set to join him this year, a huge gap is opening up at the top of the game.

With his Melbourne triumph, Sinner has joined 20-year-old Carlos Alcaraz in the Grand Slam winners' club, spearheading a clutch of players of a similar age coming through.

"It's quite unpredictable what's coming in the future but still it's nice to be part of this generation," Sinner said as he was photographed with his trophy in Melbourne's Botanical Gardens on Monday.

"I think the next generation is something that this sport needs and it's also a little bit of a game-changer."