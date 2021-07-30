Tokyo 2020: Djokovic's golden slam bid ends in semis

Tokyo 2020: Djokovic's golden slam bid ends in semifinal loss to Zverev

Steffi Graf in 1988 remains the only tennis player to achieve the Golden Slam

AP
AP, Tokyo,
  Jul 30 2021, 15:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2021, 15:56 ist
Djokovic was attempting to become the first man to win all four Grand Slam tournaments and Olympic gold in the same year. Credit: Reuters Photo

There will be no Golden Slam for Novak Djokovic.

The top-ranked Serb lost to Alexander Zverev of Germany 1-6, 3-6, 6-1 Friday in the semifinals of the tennis tournament at the Tokyo Olympics.

Djokovic was attempting to become the first man to win all four Grand Slam tournaments and Olympic gold in the same year. He won the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon this year and needed the Olympic and US Open titles to complete the collection.

Steffi Graf in 1988 remains the only tennis player to achieve the Golden Slam.

Zverev's opponent in the gold-medal match will be Karen Khachanov. The Russian beat Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain 6-3, 6-3.

Djokovic will play Carreno Busta for bronze.

Djokovic's hadn't lost since getting beaten by Rafael Nadal at the Italian Open final 2½ months ago.

