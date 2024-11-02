Home
Tsitsipas' hopes of making ATP Finals over after loss to Zverev in Paris Masters QFs

Zverev will face 2022 champion Holger Rune in the semi-finals after the Dane overcame Alex de Minaur 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.
Reuters
Last Updated : 02 November 2024, 02:53 IST

Published 02 November 2024, 02:53 IST
Sports NewsTennisStefanos TsitsipasAlexander ZverevParis Masters

