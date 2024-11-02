Tsitsipas' hopes of making ATP Finals over after loss to Zverev in Paris Masters QFs

<p>German third seed Alexander Zverev knocked Stefanos Tsitsipas out of the Paris Masters with a 7-5, 6-4 win in the quarter-finals on Friday, ending the Greek's hopes of qualifying for the season-ending ATP Finals in Turin, Italy.</p><p>While the opening set was a tight affair, the second was one-way traffic as world number three Zverev built a 5-3 lead before wrapping up the victory in one hour and 40 minutes.</p><p>Zverev served well against the 10th seed, especially in the second set, firing down nine aces and winning 71 per cent of his first serves in the contest.</p><p>"I thought the whole match was a very good level from him," Zverev said. "I got into the match and I found my rhythm and felt more and more comfortable and am happy with the win."</p><p>The 27-year-old, who improved his head-to-head record with Tsitsipas to 6-10, joins Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal as the only active players to reach 20 or more Masters semi-finals.</p>.Alcaraz reveals prize money attracted him to Saudi's Six Kings Slam.<p>However, the defeat means former world number three Tsitsipas' run of five straight ATP Finals appearances is over.</p><p>Zverev will face 2022 champion Holger Rune in the semi-finals after the Dane overcame Alex de Minaur 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.</p><p>With the win, 13th seed Rune kept alive his slim hopes of qualifying for the ATP finals.</p><p>Local favourite Ugo Humbert continued his fine form after knocking out Carlos Alcaraz in the previous round, securing a 6-2, 7-6(4) win over Jordan Thompson.</p><p>Humbert will face Russia's Karen Khachanov for a place in the final after the 2018 champion made light work of eighth seed Grigor Dimitrov, winning 6-2, 6-3 in just over an hour.</p>