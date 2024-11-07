Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportstennis

Tsitsipas questions ATP's 'backward move' to make Masters events 2 weeks long

Five Masters tournaments currently stretch over two weeks but earlier this year the ATP said that from 2025, seven of the nine events would now be held across 12 days each. That decision, however, did not go down well with players.
Reuters
Last Updated : 07 November 2024, 14:47 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 November 2024, 14:47 IST
Sports NewsTennisStefanos TsitsipasATPMasters

Follow us on :

Follow Us