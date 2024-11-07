Tsitsipas questions ATP's 'backward move' to make Masters events 2 weeks long
Five Masters tournaments currently stretch over two weeks but earlier this year the ATP said that from 2025, seven of the nine events would now be held across 12 days each. That decision, however, did not go down well with players.
The two-week Masters 1000s have turned into a drag. The quality has definitely dropped. Players aren’t getting the recovery or training time they need, with constant matches and no space for the intense work off the court.