Tsitsipas targets deep run but hopes to avoid 'fifth-set adventures'

"These are situations that sometimes are not under your control," he said. "Of course you'd want to save energy and concentration for deeper runs into the tournament where you find yourself in the second week.

"These are preferably situations that ... maybe, if there was five sets, you would want to save it for those occasions.

"I'm happy I didn't go into a fifth-set adventure, as I like to call it, and find myself in maybe situations that suddenly you see a completely different storyline of the match."

Tsitsipas is on a collision course with Madrid Open champion and sixth seed Andrey Rublev in the fourth round but the Greek, who next faces Zhizhen Zhang, is trying not to look too far ahead.

"My imagination is big and it's running wild sometimes, free, roaming," he said.

"I already picture myself playing that player when what I should be doing is focusing on the present and thinking about how I need to beat the current opponent or do my best against the opponent that I'm playing against.

"So I want to avoid having my mind being too free and too creative and just focus on the current day of what I need to get done."