US Open 2024: Australian duo Max Purcell & Jordan Thompson win men's doubles title

New York: Australian duo Max Purcell and Jordan Thompson made amends for their Wimbledon final heartbreak by lifting the men's doubles title at the U.S. Open with a 6-4 7-6(4) victory over German pair Kevin Krawietz and Tim Puetz on Saturday.

The seventh-seeded Australians, who failed to convert three match points during the Wimbledon doubles final in July, needed three championship points to get the job done in New York after a the Germans mounted a brief fightback in the second set.

"Grand Slam champion, that's got a great ring to it, especially after the heartbreak at Wimbledon," Thompson said during the trophy presentation.

"It got a little bit tense there at the end with match points. I thought 'I can't do it again' but we stuck with it and we got there."