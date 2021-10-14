US Open champ Medvedev ousted by Dimitrov in Indian Wells

Reigning US Open champion Daniil Medvedev is out of the ATP Indian Wells Masters, falling in the fourth round to No. 23 seed Grigor Dimitrov 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday.
Medvedev, who won his first Grand Slam title last month at Flushing Meadows, hadn't lost a set heading into the fourth round but dropped eight straight games against Dimitrov.
Medvedev won the first set and was up 4-1 in the second when the wheels came off, his unforced errors mounting and service game falling flat.
