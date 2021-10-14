Medvedev ousted by Dimitrov in Indian Wells

US Open champ Medvedev ousted by Dimitrov in Indian Wells

AFP
AFP, Indian Wells, United States,
  • Oct 14 2021, 05:52 ist
  • updated: Oct 14 2021, 05:52 ist
:Daniil Medvedev of Russia returns a shot to Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Credit: AFP Photo

Reigning US Open champion Daniil Medvedev is out of the ATP Indian Wells Masters, falling in the fourth round to No. 23 seed Grigor Dimitrov 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 on Wednesday.

Medvedev, who won his first Grand Slam title last month at Flushing Meadows, hadn't lost a set heading into the fourth round but dropped eight straight games against Dimitrov.

Medvedev won the first set and was up 4-1 in the second when the wheels came off, his unforced errors mounting and service game falling flat.

US Open
Daniil Medvedev
Grigor Dimitrov
Tennis

