Wimbledon 2023 prize money: How much do the winners get?

Along with offering a place in the tennis history books, the four Grand Slams - the biggest events on the tennis calendar - also provide serious financial incentives for the champions.
Here is what you need to know about the prize pot on offer at Wimbledon:
When Is Wimbledon happening?
* The 2023 edition of Wimbledon runs from July 3-16.
What is the total prize fund in 2023?
* The total prize money is a record £44.7 million ($57.29 million).
* It has increased by 11.2 per cent from 2022.
* The Chairman of the All England Club, Ian Hewitt, said the goal is to "return the singles champions and runners-up prize money to the levels in 2019 prior to the (Covid-19) pandemic * whilst, alongside, providing deserved support for players in the early rounds of the event."
How much will men's and women's singles players earn?
* First round: £55,000
* Second round: £85,000
* Third round: £131,000
* Round of 16: £207,000
* Quarter-finals: £340,000
* Semi-finals: £600,000
* Finalist: £1.175 million
* Winner: £2.35 million
How does the winner's prize compare to 2022?
The winners of the men's and women's singles in 2022, Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina, received £2 million each.
What about the other Grand Slams?
* The champions of the Australian Open earlier this year received A$2.975 million ($2.05 million), with Djokovic winning the first Grand Slam of the year for the 10th time while Aryna Sabalenka claimed her first major crown.
* Djokovic won a record 23rd Grand Slam at the French Open, and Iga Swiatek clinched her third Roland Garros title in June — receiving €2.3 million ($2.51 million) in prize money each.
* At the US Open last year, Carlos Alcaraz became the second-youngest player to win at Flushing Meadows while Swiatek claimed the women's singles title, receiving $2.6 million each.
What is the prize money on offer in men's and women's doubles at Wimbledon in 2023?
* First round: £13,750
* Second round: £ 22,000
* Third round: £36,250
* Quarter-finals: £75,000
* Semi-finals: £150,000
* Finalist: £300,000
* Winner: £600,000
What is the prize money on offer in mixed doubles at Wimbledon in 2023?
* First round: £4,000
* Round two: £7,750
* Quarter-finals: £16,500
* Semi-finals: £32,000
* Finalist: £64,000
* Winner: £128,000
($1 = 0.7802 pounds)
($1 = 1.4541 Australian dollars)
($1 = 0.9147 euros)
