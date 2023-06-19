Wimbledon 2023 prize money: How much do the winners get?

Along with offering a place in the tennis history books, the four Grand Slams - the biggest events on the tennis calendar - also provide serious financial incentives for the champions.

Here is what you need to know about the prize pot on offer at Wimbledon:

When Is Wimbledon happening?

* The 2023 edition of Wimbledon runs from July 3-16.

What is the total prize fund in 2023?

* The total prize money is a record £44.7 million ($57.29 million).

* It has increased by 11.2 per cent from 2022.

* The Chairman of the All England Club, Ian Hewitt, said the goal is to "return the singles champions and runners-up prize money to the levels in 2019 prior to the (Covid-19) pandemic * whilst, alongside, providing deserved support for players in the early rounds of the event."

How much will men's and women's singles players earn?

* First round: £55,000

* Second round: £85,000

* Third round: £131,000

* Round of 16: £207,000

* Quarter-finals: £340,000

* Semi-finals: £600,000

* Finalist: £1.175 million

* Winner: £2.35 million

How does the winner's prize compare to 2022?

The winners of the men's and women's singles in 2022, Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina, received £2 million each.

What about the other Grand Slams?

* The champions of the Australian Open earlier this year received A$2.975 million ($2.05 million), with Djokovic winning the first Grand Slam of the year for the 10th time while Aryna Sabalenka claimed her first major crown.

* Djokovic won a record 23rd Grand Slam at the French Open, and Iga Swiatek clinched her third Roland Garros title in June — receiving €2.3 million ($2.51 million) in prize money each.

* At the US Open last year, Carlos Alcaraz became the second-youngest player to win at Flushing Meadows while Swiatek claimed the women's singles title, receiving $2.6 million each.

What is the prize money on offer in men's and women's doubles at Wimbledon in 2023?

* First round: £13,750

* Second round: £ 22,000

* Third round: £36,250

* Quarter-finals: £75,000

* Semi-finals: £150,000

* Finalist: £300,000

* Winner: £600,000

What is the prize money on offer in mixed doubles at Wimbledon in 2023?

* First round: £4,000

* Round two: £7,750

* Quarter-finals: £16,500

* Semi-finals: £32,000

* Finalist: £64,000

* Winner: £128,000

($1 = 0.7802 pounds)

($1 = 1.4541 Australian dollars)

($1 = 0.9147 euros)