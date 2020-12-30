The Lead | Bio-bubbles and young athletes: Sports in the pandemic year

Hi and welcome to The Lead by DH Radio, in today's episode we discuss how the year 2020 unravelled in the universe of sports.

Sidney Kiran: Just like every industry in this world, the multi-billion dollar sports industry was affected by the coronavirus pandemic, this year. Leagues across the world were ground to a halt, athletes were forced to lock themselves inside their house like each and every one of us. And then big-ticket events like the Tokyo Olympics, R-20 Australia were postponed to next year It looked nothing but doom and gloom for sports. But Administrators realised that the show must go on...

To know more about the conversation, listen to the podcast.