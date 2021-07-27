Tokyo Olympics Live: India’s 10m air pistol mixed team advance to quarterfinal stage 2
Tokyo Olympics Live: India’s 10m air pistol mixed team advance to quarterfinal stage 2
updated: Jul 27 2021, 06:15 ist
After suffering a virtual washout on day 3, India is going to tackle events like 10m air rifle, hockey and sailing on day 4. But with a storm brewing, some events may be moved around. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.
06:14
The qualification stage 2 for 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team will begin at 6:15 AM IST
06:07
India’s 10m air pistol mixed team advance to quarterfinal stage 2
05:48
Pandemic Olympics endured heat, and now a typhoon's en route
The Tokyo Olympics, delayed by the pandemic and opened under oppressive heat, are due for another hit of nature's power: a typhoon arriving on Tuesday morning that is forecast to disrupt at least some parts of the Games.
The qualification stage 2 for 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team will begin at 6:15 AM IST
India’s 10m air pistol mixed team advance to quarterfinal stage 2
Pandemic Olympics endured heat, and now a typhoon's en route
The Tokyo Olympics, delayed by the pandemic and opened under oppressive heat, are due for another hit of nature's power: a typhoon arriving on Tuesday morning that is forecast to disrupt at least some parts of the Games.
Read more
Flora Duffy wins Bermuda's first-ever Olympic gold
Flora Duffy won Bermuda’s first-ever Olympic gold medal when she delivered a dominating run leg to convincingly triumph in the women’s triathlon on a stormy Tokyo course on Tuesday.
Read more
Flora Duffy wins women's triathlon for Bermuda's first-ever Olympic gold
US Olympic surf hopes dashed as Andino crashes out
US hopes of winning the first-ever men's Olympic surfing competition ended on Tuesday when Japan's Kanoa Igarashi eliminated Kolohe Andino in the quarter-finals.
Read more
Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz gets 1st Philippines gold
Hidilyn Diaz became the first Olympic gold medallist from the Philippines on Monday, winning the women's 55-kilogram category to stop China's bid for a perfect Tokyo Games in weightlifting.
Read more
Battle of the record breakers looms in the Tokyo pool
Tuesday's women's 100m backstroke final will be a battle of the record breakers with Australia's Kaylee McKeown going for gold against American Regan Smith and Canada's Kylie Masse.
Read more
Under-pressure Biles eyes Olympic team gold in Tokyo
Simone Biles and her USA teammates will aim to retain their women's team title on Tuesday to take arguably the greatest gymnast in history a step closer to Olympic history.
Read more
India's schedule for Day 4 of Tokyo 2020