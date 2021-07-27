Tokyo Olympics Live: India’s 10m air pistol mixed team advance to quarterfinal stage 2

  • updated: Jul 27 2021, 06:15 ist
After suffering a virtual washout on day 3, India is going to tackle events like 10m air rifle, hockey and sailing on day 4. But with a storm brewing, some events may be moved around. Stay tuned to DH for live updates.
  • 06:14

    The qualification stage 2 for 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team will begin at 6:15 AM IST

  • 06:07

    India’s 10m air pistol mixed team advance to quarterfinal stage 2

  • 05:48

    Pandemic Olympics endured heat, and now a typhoon's en route

    The Tokyo Olympics, delayed by the pandemic and opened under oppressive heat, are due for another hit of nature's power: a typhoon arriving on Tuesday morning that is forecast to disrupt at least some parts of the Games.

  • 05:36

    Flora Duffy wins Bermuda's first-ever Olympic gold

    Flora Duffy won Bermuda’s first-ever Olympic gold medal when she delivered a dominating run leg to convincingly triumph in the women’s triathlon on a stormy Tokyo course on Tuesday.

  • 05:20

    Flora Duffy wins women's triathlon for Bermuda's first-ever Olympic gold

  • 05:17

    US Olympic surf hopes dashed as Andino crashes out

    US hopes of winning the first-ever men's Olympic surfing competition ended on Tuesday when Japan's Kanoa Igarashi eliminated Kolohe Andino in the quarter-finals.

  • 05:16

    Weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz gets 1st Philippines gold

    Hidilyn Diaz became the first Olympic gold medallist from the Philippines on Monday, winning the women's 55-kilogram category to stop China's bid for a perfect Tokyo Games in weightlifting.

  • 05:15

    Battle of the record breakers looms in the Tokyo pool

    Tuesday's women's 100m backstroke final will be a battle of the record breakers with Australia's Kaylee McKeown going for gold against American Regan Smith and Canada's Kylie Masse.

  • 05:13

    Under-pressure Biles eyes Olympic team gold in Tokyo

    Simone Biles and her USA teammates will aim to retain their women's team title on Tuesday to take arguably the greatest gymnast in history a step closer to Olympic history.

  • 05:12

    India's schedule for Day 4 of Tokyo 2020