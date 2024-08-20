Home
U-17 World Wrestling Championship: India's Greco Roman wrestlers in line for 2 bronze medals

Sainath is in the hunt for bronze through the repechage round in the 51 kg where he will face Munaretto Dominic Michael of the United States.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 August 2024, 17:18 IST

Amman (Jordan): India's Greco-Roman wrestlers Ronak Dahiya and Pardhi Sainath remain in contention for a bronze medal in their respective categories at the U-17 World Championship here on Tuesday.

Sainath is in the hunt for bronze through the repechage round in the 51 kg where he will face Munaretto Dominic Michael of the United States.

Pardhi had lost to Tushan Dashdhimirov of Azerbaijan 1-5 in the opening round and the latter reached the final, giving Pardhi a chance to get a shot at the bronze.

In the 110 kg category, Ronak Dahiya is pitted against Emurullah Capkan of Turkey for his bronze play-off after losing his semi-final 0-2 to Hungarian Zoltan Czako.

Sports NewsWrestlingWorld Wrestling Championship

