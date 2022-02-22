US Soccer, USWNT reach agreement over equal pay dispute

The US Women's National soccer Team (USWNT) and the governing body US Soccer have agreed to resolve the equal pay claims in litigation that has been pending since 2019, the two parties said on Tuesday.

"We are pleased to announce that, contingent on the negotiation of a new collective bargaining agreement, we will have resolved our longstanding dispute over equal pay and proudly stand together in a shared commitment to advancing equality in soccer," US Soccer and USWNT said in a joint statement.

The New York Times reported that under the terms of the agreement, players will receive $24 million and a pledge from US Soccer to equalise pay for the men's and women's national teams.

The players sued the governing body in 2019, alleging gender discrimination in wages and playing conditions. US Soccer had argued the women's team had received more compensation than the men's team over the last decade.

