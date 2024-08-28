When Deepika Padukone consoled Lakshya Sen after Paris Olympics defeat

Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen, who was seen as a potential podium finisher during the Paris Olympics 2024 even before the first match was held, fell short in the semifinal against Viktor Axelsen of Denmark and then against Malaysia's Lee Zee Jia in the bronze-medal shootout.

Sen had already made history by becoming the first male badminton player to ever make it to the semifinal in the Olympics. However, the 23-year-old was left dejected after the match

"After the match, I was devastated. It's going to hurt for a while that I couldn't give India the medal at this Olympics. I knew I was going to face Viktor Axelsen in the match and the way I had prepared, things were fine. Overall, I had the right tactics. I had the right approach. At the crucial stages I could have been a little more clinical," Lakshya said in a chat with Humans of Bombay.

"Now that I sit back and think, I know there are some things that I could have done better. Everything was fine, but towards the end, I wasn’t able to get there," he added.