<p>The World Athletics Championships Tokyo 25, which kicked off on September 13 at the Japan National Stadium, will see India's very own golden boy, Neeraj Chopra, competing in the men’s javelin throw qualification group A. </p><p>Neeraj will aim to secure gold in the tournament as he is set to clash with Pakistani rival Arshad Nadeem. The highly anticipated rivalry between Neeraj Chopra and Arshad Nadeem is set to be a key event at Tokyo25.</p><p>In the last edition of the World Championships in Budapest in 2023, Neeraj created history by becoming India’s first world champion in athletics with a throw of 88.17 m, while Arshad Nadeem took silver with 87.82 m. Their rivalry has only intensified since then. At the Paris 2024 Olympics, Pakistani thrower Arshad became the hurdle, denying Neeraj his second straight Olympic gold medal.</p><p>The world's No. 2 javelin thrower, Neeraj Chopra, will aim to secure his third World Championships medal, building on his silver performance from the USA three years ago.</p><p>Earlier this season, Neeraj set a new national record with a throw of 90.23 m in Doha, finally breaking the 90 m mark. However, this impressive throw still ranks him third globally, behind Julian Weber of Germany and Luiz da Silva of Brazil.</p><p>In the qualifiers, Neeraj will start in Group A, and his rival Arshad Nadeem will be in Group B. Also representing India are Sachin Yadav in Group A, along with Rohit Yadav and Yashvir Singh in Group B.</p><p>The National Stadium in Tokyo holds a special place for Neeraj Chopra, as it is the very venue where he secured his historic gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.</p><p><strong>Neeraj Chopra’s schedule at the World Athletics Championships 2025</strong></p><p>As per Indian Standard Times (IST)</p><p>September 17, Wednesday</p><p>Men’s javelin throw qualification - Group A at 03:40 PM</p><p>September 18, Thursday</p><p>Men’s javelin throws final (subject to qualification) at 03:53 PM</p><p><strong>Where to watch the World Athletics Championships?</strong></p><p>Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for the World Athletics Championships and one can watch the games in Star Sports Select 1 and Select 2 for the live telecasts. Live streaming of the matches are available on the JioHotstar app and website.</p>