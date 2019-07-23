World Cup final best and worst day of career: Guptill

A week after New Zealand's heartbreaking World Cup loss, a gutted Martin Guptill on Tuesday said the summit clash against England at the Lord's was both the "best and worst day" of his cricketing career.

Hosts England lifted their maiden World Cup owing to a superior boundary count after Guptill was run out off the last ball of the Super Over.

"Hard to believe it's been a week since that incredible Final at Lord's. I think it was both the best and worst day of my cricketing life! So many different emotions, but mainly proud to represent New Zealand and play for the Black Caps alongside a great group of mates. Thank you to everyone for all your support, it has been amazing," Guptill wrote on his Instagram page.

He also posted a picture of himself being consoled by his team-mates and English player Chris Woakes after the last ball of the game.

Guptill was involved in one of the turning points of the final at Lord's. It was his throw from the deep that raced to the boundary ropes after being deflected of a diving Ben Stokes's bat in the last over of the English innings.

The swashbuckling batsman, who was the highest run-getter in the 2015 edition, struggled with the bat this World Cup. However, the 32-year-old compensated with his brilliant fielding throughout the tournament. In the semi-final against India, he effected the vital run-out of Mahendra Singh Dhoni that tilted the match drastically in New Zealand's favour.