Zero risk of Covid spreading from participants: IOC President

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  • Jul 15 2021, 15:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2021, 15:29 ist
IOC President Thomas Bach. Credit: Reuters Photo

International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach said on Thursday there was "zero" risk of Tokyo Olympics participants infecting Japanese residents with coronavirus, because cases would be isolated immediately after detection.

