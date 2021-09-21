100% occupancy in K'taka theatres? Decision this week

100% occupancy in Karnataka theatres? Decision this week

Health Minister Sudhakar suggested that the atmosphere is now conducive to allow 100 per cent seating in theatres

Bharath Joshi
Bharath Joshi, DHNS, Bengaluru,
  • Sep 21 2021, 18:00 ist
  • updated: Sep 21 2021, 18:00 ist
The move will benefit filmmakers and exhibitors with some big-ticket releases lined up in Sandalwood. Credit: iStock Images

With the Covid-19 scare abating, the Karnataka government might consider allowing 100 per cent occupancy in theatres and lift other curbs, Health Minister K Sudhakar said Tuesday. 

He was speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha where a delegation of film producers and exhibitors met him. They have been asking for 100 per cent occupancy in theatres, up from the current 50 per cent. 

“The government wants to support theatres. The entire film business has suffered huge financial losses. The government is thinking positively,” Sudhakar said. 

The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) will meet in 2-3 days where a final decision will be taken, the minister said. “We will look at the current infection numbers, decisions taken by other states and the forecast from our experts,” Sudhakar said. 

The minister suggested that the atmosphere is now conducive to allow 100 per cent seating in theatres. “Positivity is less than 1 per cent and we’re reporting 600-800 cases daily. There aren’t too many deaths. We will have to consider all this,” he said. 

The move will benefit filmmakers and exhibitors with some big-ticket releases lined up in Sandalwood. 

The government, however, will exercise caution. “We don’t want one activity to lead to a spurt in cases,” Sudhakar said. 

The upcoming TAC meeting will also discuss lifting curbs on pubs and swimming pools, Sudhakar said. 

Check out latest videos by DH

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Karnataka
Theatres
Covid-19
Coronavirus
k sudhakar

Related videos

What's Brewing

IPL 2021 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals live: PBKS, RR fight for a place in the play-offs

IPL 2021 Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals live: PBKS, RR fight for a place in the play-offs

A life and death question: Is Tesla's Autopilot safe?

A life and death question: Is Tesla's Autopilot safe?

'First Covid strain antibodies don't bind to variants'

'First Covid strain antibodies don't bind to variants'

A paw-some alliance: Kerala dogs get a wedding

A paw-some alliance: Kerala dogs get a wedding

How Virat Kohli overcame persistent back issues

How Virat Kohli overcame persistent back issues

Afghans shun fashion, barbers suffer under Taliban rule

Afghans shun fashion, barbers suffer under Taliban rule

IPL 2021 | PBKS vs RR: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2021 | PBKS vs RR: SWOT Analysis

 