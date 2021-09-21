100% occupancy in Karnataka theatres? Decision this week

With the Covid-19 scare abating, the Karnataka government might consider allowing 100 per cent occupancy in theatres and lift other curbs, Health Minister K Sudhakar said Tuesday.

He was speaking to reporters at Vidhana Soudha where a delegation of film producers and exhibitors met him. They have been asking for 100 per cent occupancy in theatres, up from the current 50 per cent.

“The government wants to support theatres. The entire film business has suffered huge financial losses. The government is thinking positively,” Sudhakar said.

The Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) will meet in 2-3 days where a final decision will be taken, the minister said. “We will look at the current infection numbers, decisions taken by other states and the forecast from our experts,” Sudhakar said.

The minister suggested that the atmosphere is now conducive to allow 100 per cent seating in theatres. “Positivity is less than 1 per cent and we’re reporting 600-800 cases daily. There aren’t too many deaths. We will have to consider all this,” he said.

The move will benefit filmmakers and exhibitors with some big-ticket releases lined up in Sandalwood.

The government, however, will exercise caution. “We don’t want one activity to lead to a spurt in cases,” Sudhakar said.

The upcoming TAC meeting will also discuss lifting curbs on pubs and swimming pools, Sudhakar said.

