12 medicos from K’taka stranded in Philippines

As many as 12 medical students from Karnataka are left to fend for themselves in the Philippines after the university shut doors following the Covid-19 outbreak.

The stranded are: Prateek R Bidari, a native of Nittur in Harihar taluk of Davangere district; Nischith, Chandana and Nikitha of Chitradurga district; Rakshath of sira in Tumakuru district; Jitendra, Manthan and Meghana of Bengaluru; Nithesh of Haveri; Manoj of Gadag; Aditya of Belagavi and Anushree of Shivamogga.

The students had arrived in the Philippines capital Manila two months back to pursue their MBBS course at University of Perpetual Help System Dalta, Las Pinas. Four female students were living in a flat while other eight male students in two flats. The students have been told not to venture out of their flats.

The Filipino authorities have declared holiday for schools, colleges and universities following the Covid-19 outbreak. Most of the students from other countries have left or leaving. The team of 12 students from Karnataka had booked their return tickets for Monday. But the flight was cancelled forcing them to indoors.

Manjunath, uncle of Prateek who’s stranded at Manila, told DH, “Since there are no direct flights to India from Philippines, they have to come via Malaysia or Sri Lanka. There are many Chinese nationals in the Philippines. The Covid-19 cases in the island nation is on the rise. Fortunately, all students from Karnataka are hale and healthy so far, but they are forced to stay indoors. We are worried about their well-being,” Manjunath said.

He urged the Centre and the state government to make arrangements to airlift the stranded students to India.