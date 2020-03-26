1.28 lakh doctors register with Karnataka Medical Council authorised to practise telemedicine

Around 1.28 lakh doctors registered with the Karnataka Medical Council have been authorised to practise telemedicine for minor ailments in the state due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

An order to this effect was issued on Thursday. However, there are conditions under which one can do that.

Until April 14th, during the 21-day lockdown, registered medical practitioners (RMP), would be allowed to prescribe medication online if the patient's medical history is known to the RMP, and if it is a minor ailment. If the medication does not involve injectables and if it isn't a suspected COVID-19 case, a prescription can be given in a PDF file to the patient, on the doctor's letterhead.

The doctor is required to mention up top that the prescription was given based on a telephonic consultation. No advice can be given on social media or in a word format. The letter head should also have the patient history and the doctor is allowed to refer any relevant images sent by the patient pertaining to his condition.

However, this prescription is dated and the period of medication should be clearly mentioned. The doctor has to maintain a record of all such prescriptions.

Dr H Veerabhadrappa, President, Karnataka Medical Council, told DH, "Some 36,000 doctors are practising outside the state now. The Board of Governors of KMC will also be issuing a similar order soon."