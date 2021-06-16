2 arrested for black marketing Mucormycosis medicine

Belagavi police on Wednesday arrested two accused for black marketing medicine of Mucormycosis, or black fungus, at prices about ten times higher than the actual, near a private hospital.

Medicine, cell phones, and two vehicles worth Rs 50,000 were recovered from their possession.

Police said, the accused, identified as Tayyab Nayum Maniyar resident of Gandhi Circle in Mudhol in Bagalkot district and Muzaffar Arif Pathan resident of Gadadannavar Circle in Mudhol in Bagalkot, had been selling Amphodex-Lyophilized injection vials worth Rs 310 each for Rs 3000 each.

Based on a tipoff, CEN Police in association with officials from Drugs Control Department conducted a raid near a private hospital and nabbed both accused with 28 vials of the injection, each containing 50 mg medicine manufactured by a company from Himachal Pradesh in their possession.

Both accused were later arrested. CEN Police are investigating the case.